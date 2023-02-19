BakeryToken (BAKE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

