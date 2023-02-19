Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

