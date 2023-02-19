Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.71 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00013098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,970,438 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

