Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366,793 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $91,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

