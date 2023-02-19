Axa S.A. Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $100,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

