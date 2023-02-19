Axa S.A. Sells 4,818 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $748.74. The company had a trading volume of 492,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,173. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.