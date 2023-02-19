Axa S.A. Sells 188,021 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,021 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $141,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

