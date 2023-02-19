Axa S.A. Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $132,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.