Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,301,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,926 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned about 0.32% of UBS Group worth $163,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

UBS opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

