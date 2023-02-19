Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,602 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $114,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

