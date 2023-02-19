Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of AVT opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

