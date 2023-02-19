Aviva PLC Purchases 267 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $29,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

