Aviva PLC Has $28 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after acquiring an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after acquiring an additional 659,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

