Aviva PLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

