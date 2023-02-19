Aviva PLC Has $25.46 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.