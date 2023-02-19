Aviva PLC Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

