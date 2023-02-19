Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $748.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

