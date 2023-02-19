Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.