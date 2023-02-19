Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

