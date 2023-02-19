AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 273,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

