Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159.39 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.57 or 0.00079243 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $159.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

