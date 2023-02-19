AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48, RTT News reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Stock Up 11.4 %

AN stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,072 shares of company stock worth $59,506,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.