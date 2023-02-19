Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits Market Cap of $5.21 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $4,380.27 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

