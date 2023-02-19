Arweave Price Reaches $12.44 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00050396 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $415.35 million and $63.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,679.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00550578 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00172550 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
