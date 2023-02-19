Ark Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.54 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $65.54 million and $3.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005013 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003440 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,155,418 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

