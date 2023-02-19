Ark Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $66.11 million and $4.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005317 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000983 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003511 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,159,830 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.