Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.59 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

