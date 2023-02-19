Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

