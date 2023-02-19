Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

