Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.14. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 150,565 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $201,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at $150,830.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

