Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) & Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Head to Head Contrast

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -114.57% -80.25% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -37.58% -37.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Greenwich LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$100.29 million ($3.46) -0.15 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million ($0.57) -29.03

Analyst Recommendations

Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Molecular Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Molecular Transport and Greenwich LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 2 2 1 0 1.80 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,878.78%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Greenwich LifeSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

