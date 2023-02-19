Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,813 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

