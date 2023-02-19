Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,735.38 on Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $50.90 million and $4,654.21 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,735.38 or 0.07095302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

