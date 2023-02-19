Analyzing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -165.63% -74.93% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Abcam shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.38) -0.07 Abcam $401.06 million 8.25 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,921.15%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Summary

Abcam beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

