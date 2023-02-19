Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT at $344.00

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGGNY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.73.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

