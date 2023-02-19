Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

