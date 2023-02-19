Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $86.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.