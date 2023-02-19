Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $86.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amphenol
Amphenol Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
Read More
