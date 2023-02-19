Amp (AMP) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $177.50 million and $9.58 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002057 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423438 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.93 or 0.28049320 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
