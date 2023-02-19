Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $78,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

