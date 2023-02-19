Amgen (AMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,445.92

Amgen (AMG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $104.66 million and approximately $16,445.92 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.07687022 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,931.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

