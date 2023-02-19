Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $4.15. Alumina shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 2,519 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWCMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

