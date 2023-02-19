Altium Capital Management LP Takes $60,000 Position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCYW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

