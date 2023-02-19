Altium Capital Management LP Takes $4.13 Million Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Verona Pharma makes up approximately 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VRNA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $393,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

