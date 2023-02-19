Altium Capital Management LP Sells 90,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Chinook Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.95% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

