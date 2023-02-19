Altium Capital Management LP Sells 160,200 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $578.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.97.
Cara Therapeutics Profile
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Featured Articles
