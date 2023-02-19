Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,840,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 40.28% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.80 on Friday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

