Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $30,000 Investment in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Onfolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONFOW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Onfolio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

Onfolio Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and manages a diversified and profitable portfolio of online businesses. It provides website management services; advertising and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

