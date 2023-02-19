Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 427,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of CTI BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.