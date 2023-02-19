Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.42 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503,000 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.