Altium Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,643,007 Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,643,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 25.79% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $2.31 on Friday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

